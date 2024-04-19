Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Shares Down 5.1%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 607,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 513,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Azitra Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Azitra

In other news, CEO Francisco D. Salva acquired 333,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,300 shares in the company, valued at $101,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 399,200 shares of company stock valued at $115,476 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azitra

About Azitra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTR. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Azitra in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azitra by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azitra in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

Featured Articles

