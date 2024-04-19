Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RSPF opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

