Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.64 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.24 and a 200 day moving average of $261.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

