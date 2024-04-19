Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capstone Copper traded as high as C$9.77 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 462358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3505466 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
