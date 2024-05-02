Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $209,000 Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NPK opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $592.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $84.29.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $98.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

