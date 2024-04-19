eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in eBay by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

