Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,074,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,452,000 after acquiring an additional 264,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

