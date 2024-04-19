Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,730 Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $8.00 on Friday. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
