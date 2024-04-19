Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,730 Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $8.00 on Friday. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

