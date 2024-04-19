Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,800 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
