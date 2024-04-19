Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Interface in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 5.26%.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

