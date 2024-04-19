TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

