Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 201,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 112,635 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

