Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.