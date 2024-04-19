Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $138,433,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $62,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 91.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVR Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:NVR opened at $7,718.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,708.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,903.36. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.