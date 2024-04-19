Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $138,433,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $62,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 91.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,718.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,708.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,903.36. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

