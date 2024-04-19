FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFDF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. FFD Financial has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

