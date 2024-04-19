FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Decreased by National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.80.

CAE opened at C$25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. CAE has a 12 month low of C$24.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

