Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.11

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $17.12. Twin Disc shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 32,829 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $234.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

