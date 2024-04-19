Humana Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.90. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2026 earnings at $24.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $324.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

