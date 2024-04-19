Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Talen Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

TLNE opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million.

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

