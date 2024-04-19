FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Corus Entertainment Issued By Cormark (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$299.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.80 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.