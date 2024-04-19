HC Wainwright Increases ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Price Target to $5.50

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.99% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
ASP Isotopes Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 5.03. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes
In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan acquired 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASP Isotopes
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.