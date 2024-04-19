HC Wainwright Increases ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Price Target to $5.50

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.99% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

ASP Isotopes Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 5.03. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan acquired 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 761.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

