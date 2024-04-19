IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IEX opened at $226.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.88. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

