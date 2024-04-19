HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in BioNTech by 123.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,686 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BioNTech by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 41.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.