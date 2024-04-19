iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XVV. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,095 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $241.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.