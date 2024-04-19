Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.28 ($9.87). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €9.28 ($9.87), with a volume of 26,500 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IDR

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.