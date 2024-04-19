International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFF. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

