Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

