Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $452.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.65 and its 200-day moving average is $415.01. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

