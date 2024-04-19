Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 277,911 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,911 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

CCL opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

