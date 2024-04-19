Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $315.84

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.84 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 367.85 ($4.58). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.52), with a volume of 1,378,320 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.67) to GBX 420 ($5.23) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £351.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 315.84.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

