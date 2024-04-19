Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $315.84

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.84 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 367.85 ($4.58). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.52), with a volume of 1,378,320 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.67) to GBX 420 ($5.23) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mears Group
Mears Group Price Performance
Mears Group Company Profile
Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mears Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.