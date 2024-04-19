Michael J. Saylor Sells 1,967 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total value of $2,866,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,589,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total value of $3,023,299.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total value of $2,117,417.40.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,208.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,283.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $767.64. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

