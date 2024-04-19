Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,418,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $232.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.