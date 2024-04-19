New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $493,000 Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of A10 Networks worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,957,000 after acquiring an additional 485,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 185,362 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,772,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,457,000 after purchasing an additional 359,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,564,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 224,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.10. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,828 shares of company stock worth $2,032,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

