Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,931,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 186,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

