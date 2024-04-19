New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 999 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

