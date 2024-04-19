OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

OMF stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

