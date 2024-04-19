Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Oatly Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 95,459 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,922 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

