Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.67

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 105000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

