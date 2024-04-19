MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.90

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.90 and last traded at $101.88, with a volume of 89020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.85.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

