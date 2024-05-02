Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xperi were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Xperi stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

