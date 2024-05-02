Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $193.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 277.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

