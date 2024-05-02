Strs Ohio Takes $40,000 Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Warby Parker by 104.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

