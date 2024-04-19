TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Down 5.8%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$195.12 and last traded at C$201.44. 119,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 173,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$213.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$206.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$180.69. The firm has a market cap of C$16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. Also, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

