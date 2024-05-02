Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 40.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

