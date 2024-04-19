Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Stock Performance

Orbit International stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.