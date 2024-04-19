PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.69

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.69 and traded as low as $13.64. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 571,205 shares traded.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 170,129 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,103,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 141,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

