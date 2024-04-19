PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.69

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.69 and traded as low as $13.64. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 571,205 shares traded.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
