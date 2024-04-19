Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.66. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,212 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

