Raymond James & Associates Sells 62,725 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $33.54 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $261.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

