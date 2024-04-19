Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 36,948 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $662,604.42.

On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72.

Vital Farms stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

VITL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 121,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

