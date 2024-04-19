Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,292,252.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,944,456.88.

Samsara Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IOT opened at $31.02 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $40.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Samsara by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,421,000 after buying an additional 2,425,103 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,707,000. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Samsara by 13,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,257,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.